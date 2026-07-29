80% of strikes on Odesa ports carried out with Banderol missiles produced despite sanctions – Vlasiuk

Russia continues the serial production of Banderol cruise missiles using foreign components. Most strikes on Odesa’s port infrastructure are carried out with these missiles.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, said this while speaking to journalists, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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"Most strikes on Odesa’s port infrastructure are carried out with Banderol missiles. They have a large, 150-kilogram warhead. Had foreign components not been available, I do not think they would have been able to produce them. Foreign components remain available, so we are seeing newly manufactured Banderol missiles from 2026 containing foreign components produced in 2025 and 2026," Vlasiuk said.

Read more: Russia launches new strikes on southern Ukraine: at least three people killed, 27 more injured

He clarified that Russian forces carried out 16 strikes on Odesa’s food infrastructure in June and July, 80% of them using Banderol cruise missiles. According to him, Russian attacks involving this type of missile damaged the Commercial Sea Port, Pivdennyi Port and the infrastructure of Oilexportterminal LLC, Transgrainterminal LLC and other companies.

The commissioner said that a significant number of foreign-made components had been discovered in samples of Banderol missiles manufactured in 2025, including:

from the United States (9 components),

China (4),

Japan (2),

Switzerland (2),

South Korea (2), and

Australia (1).

At the same time, he noted that the missiles Russia is currently using to attack Odesa were manufactured in 2026 and differ slightly from earlier samples. Their components are still being examined.

See more: Enemy attacked Odesa: residential building damaged, two people injured (updated). PHOTOS