Russia is not preparing to invade Poland, but is stepping up its provocations, - Kosiniak-Kamysz

Russia is not currently preparing a full-scale invasion of Poland based on the scenario of a war against Ukraine. At the same time, the Kremlin is ramping up tensions and may be planning new acts of sabotage.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Polish Minister of Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, which was published by RMF24.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Step by step: how Russia’s strategy is changing

According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Defence, the Kremlin’s actions towards Poland are taking place gradually, on a ‘step-by-step’ basis. There are currently no signs of open military aggression. However, Russia is stepping up its propaganda, provocations and subversive activities.

The minister emphasised that such actions can take various forms. In particular, these include the use of drones, the situation in the Baltic Sea and sabotage operations.

"These are likely to be provocations: drones — mainly intercepted and refitted Ukrainian drones; the Baltic Sea — a body of water of crucial importance to the Alliance’s security; and sabotage operations," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Read more: Zelenskyy arrived in Poland for first time since being stripped of his medal

New laws and old methods of influence

The Polish minister also drew attention to changes in Russian legislation. These changes allow Russia to interfere in the affairs of other states under the pretext of ‘protecting the rights of its citizens’.

According to him, Russian institutions are already claiming that the rights of Russian citizens in the Baltic states are under threat. This indicates that the situation is gradually escalating.

It was previously reported that the Polish government had received an official warning from Belarusian diplomats regarding the alleged planning of a terrorist attack on Polish territory. Despite the dubious nature of the source, the country’s security services and Ministry of Foreign Affairs treated the warning with the utmost seriousness and launched an investigation.