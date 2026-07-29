Zelenskyy arrived in Poland for first time since being stripped of his medal

On Wednesday, 29 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lublin, Poland, where he will meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing TVP.

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First visit following the diplomatic row

The Polish Prime Minister’s Office has stated that the discussion will focus on the outcome of Mr Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States, in particular his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Polish media report that this is Zelenskyy’s first visit to Poland since a dispute broke out between Kyiv and Warsaw over Zelenskyy’s decision to name one of the military units after UPA heroes.

Following this, the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, stripped him of the Order of the White Eagle.

Read more: Zelenskyy will meet with Tusk in Lublin today

Relations between Ukraine and Poland