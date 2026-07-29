SBI exposes serviceman selling explosives: he planned to sell 6 tonnes worth over UAH 7.5 million

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation notified a serviceman of suspicion over organising the illegal sale of explosives and planning to sell a total of six tonnes of explosive material. The court remanded him in custody with the option of bail, which the suspect has already posted.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the SBI press centre.

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Advertised explosives for sale on messaging app

According to the investigation, the serviceman, who served in a unit stationed in the Donetsk region, searched for buyers through a messaging app. He initially advertised 500 kg of a composite explosive for sale.

After finding a buyer, the suspect proposed meeting in the Kharkiv region and sold him nearly 60 kg of explosives "as a sample" for UAH 100,000.

See more: SSU foiled terrorist attack in Kharkiv region: FSB agents lured military personnel to ’charity party’ with intention of poisoning them. VIDEO+PHOTO

The serviceman subsequently planned to sell a total of six tonnes of explosive material. Its estimated value on the black market could exceed UAH 7.5 million.

The suspect was notified of suspicion of acquiring, carrying, storing and selling explosives without the permit required by law under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offence is punishable by three to seven years’ imprisonment.

Suspect posts bail

The court ordered the suspect to be held in custody with the option of bail. He has since exercised this right and posted bail.

See more: SSU has dismantled seven channels for illegal sale of weapons: one tonne of explosives seized. PHOTOS

SBI employees are establishing the origin of the explosives and investigating whether they may have belonged to units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

The Specialised Defence Prosecutor’s Office of the Eastern Region is overseeing the proceedings.