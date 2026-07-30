Operation ’Honest Conscription’: SBI is conducting large-scale checks at the TCR and SS across Ukraine (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 30 July, staff from the State Bureau of Investigations launched large-scale inspections at regional and district-level recruitment and social support centres.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SBI's press service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The operation has covered almost all regions of Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigations has stated that the checks are being carried out as part of Operation ‘Honest Conscription’, which the Bureau is conducting jointly with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the SBI’s press centre, inspections are taking place at over 100 military enlistment centres in most regions of Ukraine.

The aim of the operation is to prevent abuses at the Territorial Recruitment Centres

According to the SBI, the main aim of the operation is to minimise unlawful practices at the territorial recruitment and social support centres.

In particular, this involves identifying instances of human rights violations, as well as possible abuse of office by officials.

"Law enforcement agencies are focusing primarily on cases of facilitating evasion of mobilisation in exchange for money, as well as instances where TCR personnel have exceeded their official powers, in particular beatings and torture of conscripts.

This is a comprehensive effort to clean up the system, not a reaction to a single high-profile case.

For many at the TCR, today is indeed ‘Clean Thursday’," the State Bureau of Investigation emphasised.

The Bureau noted that details of the investigative actions and the results of the operation will be made public at a later date.

Read more: 90 per cent of mobilisation cases are accompanied by violations of citizens’ rights, and TCR premises have become places of detention, - Lubinets







