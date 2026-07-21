90 per cent of mobilisation cases are accompanied by violations of citizens’ rights, and TCR premises have become places of detention, - Lubinets

Up to 90 per cent of mobilisation cases are accompanied by violations of the rights of Ukrainian citizens.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, made this statement on television whilst answering a question about the ratio of cases where mobilisation measures were carried out lawfully to those where citizens’ rights were violated by representatives of the TCR and SS, reports Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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According to the Ombudsman’s assessment, only 10 per cent of mobilisations take place without violations

"90 per cent to 10 per cent. I can see now that in approximately 10 per cent (of cases – Ed.), in my view, everything is taking place in accordance with procedures; 90 per cent constitute a direct violation of the rights of Ukrainian citizens," said the Ombudsman.

Lubinets emphasised that the mobilisation procedure must be as transparent as possible.

Watch more: Soldier from Lviv Regional TCR used force against woman: Lubinets has appealed to the SBI and is demanding thorough investigation. VIDEO

Lubinets called for the mandatory use of body cameras

"Body cameras must not just be physically present on everyone; they must be working. Unfortunately, very often, when we start investigating a particular case, we are not given the video footage because it does not exist – allegedly (the body cameras, – Ed.) were not working, someone’s battery had run out, they forgot to bring the device today, and so on. All of this breeds mistrust," he said.

TCR premises often turn into places of detention

According to the Ombudsman, the premises of the TCR and the SS have effectively become places of detention. He noted that there are frequent reports of people being brought to these premises without any legal grounds.

Watch more: Mobilization of people with visible health problems: Lubinets reports violations at Chernivtsi Regional TCR and demands explanations. VIDEO