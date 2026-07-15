Soldier from Lviv Regional TCR used force against woman: Lubinets has appealed to the SBI and is demanding thorough investigation. VIDEO

Videos have circulated on social media and in the press in which a serviceman from the Lviv Regional TCR and SS is seen to have allegedly used physical force against a woman during public awareness events in the centre of Lviv.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"If these circumstances are confirmed, they require a proper legal assessment. The use of force against civilians cannot go uninvestigated, regardless of the circumstances in which it occurred," Lubinets emphasised.

It is noted that Taras Podvirnyi, the Ombudsman’s representative in the Lviv region, has sent official enquiries to the Lviv Regional TCR and SS and the Territorial Office of the State Bureau of Investigation in Lviv.

"We demand full information on the circumstances of the incident, the legal grounds for the possible use of physical force, the involvement of police officers, and confirmation as to whether an internal investigation has been launched," the ombudsman said.

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A separate appeal has also been made to the State Bureau of Investigations, requesting that it examine whether the circumstances of the incident contain elements of a criminal offence under Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and report on the results of such an investigation.

Every case must be investigated

At the same time, Lubinets emphasises that every instance of the possible use of force during mobilisation measures must be thoroughly investigated.

"Only transparency, the rule of law and the inevitability of accountability in the event of violations can ensure public trust in the mobilisation processes. Ukraine needs mobilisation to defend itself against Russian aggression. But this does not mean that the law can be set aside. Human rights, respect for human dignity and the rule of law must remain unconditional principles even under martial law," he added.

Read more: SBI investigates possible violations of citizens’ rights at Mykolaiv Regional TCR and SS