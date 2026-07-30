Russia imports European defense goods through India - Politico

Russian defense and security companies continue to obtain goods of European origin via India, using parallel import schemes. This involves thousands of dual-use goods that can be used in the military-industrial complex.

According to Censor.NET, citing Politico, this is indicated by a study conducted by Strider Technologies.

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Analysts have tracked approximately 50,000 shipments of so-called "sensitive goods" that entered Russia via India after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Electronics, vehicles, and high-tech components are being shipped to Russia

Products supplied through Indian intermediaries include electronics, industrial equipment, precision instruments, transportation equipment, metals, and advanced electrical components.

According to the study, after 2022, exports of such products from India to Russia—manufactured in the United Kingdom—increased by 180%, from Switzerland by 131%, from Sweden by 455%, and from France by 98%.

Despite the overall decline in trade, imports of goods of German origin remain significant.

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Some components are used in the manufacture of weapons

As Politico notes, last year, carbon fiber manufactured in France ended up in the hands of a Russian company linked to the Russian military-industrial complex.

These materials are used in the manufacture of drones, missiles, aircraft, and other defense products.

Researchers also note that certain components of European and British origin may be assembled in India into finished products, which are then exported to Russia.

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The risks are also linked to Rostec's joint projects

The article notes that joint ventures between the Russian state-owned conglomerate "Rostec" and its Indian partners, established as part of the "Made in India" program, pose additional risks.

In addition, the volume of goods shipped to Russia is increasing—not only from EU countries and the United Kingdom, but also from the United States, Japan, Canada, and Australia.