Ukraine and Latvia have agreed to jointly develop UAV production and infrastructure needed for testing them

Drone Industry

On Thursday, July 30, the Latvian Ministry of Defense and Ukrainian partners signed memorandums of understanding that provide for expanded cooperation in the production of unmanned systems, technology transfer, and the development of infrastructure for testing dual-use solutions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Latvian Ministry of Defense.

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What do the memorandums cover?

The signed memorandums strengthen cooperation between the Ministries of Defense and Economy, the Latvian Investment and Development Agency (LIAA), SIA "Baltic Forces," Ukrainian partner companies, as well as Riga Technical University and the Latvian Association of Military Technologies, Drones, and Robotics.

Read more: Latvia and Ukraine to establish joint drone production near Russian border

Their goal is to facilitate the implementation of large-scale investment projects in:

the field of unmanned systems manufacturing,

technology transfer, and

the creation of a modern infrastructure in Latvia for testing dual-use technologies.

The signed memorandums cover several complementary areas of cooperation: attracting investment in the development and production of unmanned systems and their components, technology transfer and strengthening industrial capacity, as well as developing infrastructure for demonstrating, testing, and implementing innovations.

Close partnership with Ukrainian companies

A close partnership with Ukrainian companies—which in recent years have accumulated unique experience and knowledge in the development of unmanned systems and dual-use solutions under real combat conditions—is of great importance for this cooperation.

Read more: Ukraine’s UAV and AI expertise must shape NATO defence technology, Zaluzhnyi says

The partnership, launched in early June, aims to support the long-term development in Latvia of the design, production, and testing of unmanned systems and dual-use technologies, as well as technology transfer.