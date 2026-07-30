Ruscists strike Pavlohrad with KAB: apartments on fire, one person killed
Russian occupiers struck Pavlohrad with a KAB, killing one person.
This was reported by the Regional Military Administration head Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.
Details
The Air Force warned of a threat of KAB strikes in the region.
It later emerged that Russia had struck Pavlohrad.
"Apartments in a multi-storey residential building caught fire.
One person was killed. Information about those injured is being clarified," the Regional Military Administration head added.
Hanzha later said that five people had been injured in the Russian attack on the city.
The injured include two children - boys aged 11 and 14. They and another woman were hospitalised in moderate condition.
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