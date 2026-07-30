Emergency rescue operations completed in Kyiv after overnight Russian attack: one killed, three injured – State Emergency Service. PHOTO

Emergency rescue and recovery operations have been completed in Kyiv following another overnight Russian attack. Rescue workers dealt with the aftermath of the strikes at all damaged sites.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, operations were completed at all locations where SES units had been deployed following the Russian strike.

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On the night of 30 July, Russian forces attacked the capital with strike drones and missiles. The attack caused fires and destruction in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

A market, a garage complex and a five-storey non-residential building were damaged, with major fires breaking out at the sites.

















According to official data, a 31-year-old Kyiv resident was killed in the attack. Three other men, aged 23, 30 and 53, were injured.

Throughout the day, rescue workers dismantled damaged structures, extinguished fires and eliminated other hazards caused by the Russian strike. After all necessary operations were completed, the SES announced that the consequences of the attack had been fully dealt with at all designated locations.

See more: Market in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv was burnt down as result of Russian Federation’s attack. PHOTOS