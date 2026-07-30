Logistics company terminal catches fire in Dnipro after Russian attack

A logistics company terminal caught fire in Dnipro as a result of a Russian attack.

As reported by Censor.NET, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha announced this on Telegram.

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Fire following attack

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. A logistics company terminal caught fire," he said.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

It was previously reported that Russian occupiers had struck Pavlohrad with a KAB, killing one person.

See more: Enemy struck Dnipro: fire broke out. Child was injured in region. PHOTOS