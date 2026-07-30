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Logistics company terminal catches fire in Dnipro after Russian attack
A logistics company terminal caught fire in Dnipro as a result of a Russian attack.
As reported by Censor.NET, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha announced this on Telegram.
Fire following attack
"The enemy attacked Dnipro. A logistics company terminal caught fire," he said.
According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
It was previously reported that Russian occupiers had struck Pavlohrad with a KAB, killing one person.
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