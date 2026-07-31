Since beginning of full-scale war, police have recorded 635 cases of human trafficking, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have documented 635 cases of human trafficking and dismantled 21 criminal groups involved in this type of criminal activity.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky reported this.

Police have uncovered dozens of criminal groups

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, since the start of the full-scale war, law enforcement agencies have documented hundreds of cases of human trafficking and dismantled 21 organized criminal groups operating under such schemes.

Vygivsky emphasized that effectively combating human trafficking is impossible without international cooperation.

Ukraine has joined international special operations

The minister reported that immigration police units participated in 13 transnational operations aimed at exposing international human trafficking networks.

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One of the largest was the international operation Global Chain, which took place simultaneously on five continents under the coordination of Europol, Frontex, and Interpol.

More than 2,000 victims have been identified as part of the Global Chain initiative

As a result of an international operation conducted in 59 countries around the world, law enforcement agencies identified more than 2,000 victims of human trafficking. Among them were 162 children.

According to Vyhivskyi, Ukrainian police officers made a significant contribution to Operation Global Chain.

Specifically, in the Vinnytsia region, law enforcement officials uncovered the organizers of a scheme involving the labor exploitation of people with disabilities. Meanwhile, in Kyiv, authorities dismantled a criminal group that recruited and exploited people by taking advantage of their vulnerable situation.