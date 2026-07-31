Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions: three dead, more than 10 injured

On the night of July 31, the enemy attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Five people were wounded, including a child.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing statements from the heads of the regional state administrations.

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Zaporizhzhia

Victims

Six people were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region.



Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 842 strikes on 45 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Consequences of the shelling

Russian forces carried out 18 airstrikes on Malokaterynivka, Yuliivka, Myrivka, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Chervona Krynytsia, Shyroke, Yegorivka, Svoboda, Mykilskyi, and Voskresenka.



630 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Balabine, Kushuhum, Ternuvate, Lysogirka, Bilenke, Rybne, Hryhorivka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Svyatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvizhivka, Kosivtseve, Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Tsvitkove, Preobrazhenka, and Novozaporizhzhia.



One 1 rocket attack from a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) on Shcherbaky was recorded.



193 artillery strikes hit Rybne, Hryhorivka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Malyi Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Hirky, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.

Damage

There were 38 reports of damage to infrastructure, homes, and cars. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Victims

Two people were killed, and three others were wounded. The enemy attacked four districts in the region more than 20 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.

Damage

In the Slobozhanska community of the Dniprovskyi District, the administrative building of a food processing plant was destroyed. In the Novopokrovska community, a high school, the village council, and stores were damaged.



In the Nikopol region, the enemy struck the district center and the Pokrovska, Marganetska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities. A factory and vehicles were destroyed. Two people were killed. Three were injured. A 58-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 51-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment.



In the Pavlohrad district, the Troitska community was affected. Private homes were damaged.



In the Synelnykivskyi district, Russian forces targeted the Yavornytska and Pokrovska communities.

Kherson Region

Consequences of the shelling

Over the past 24 hours, four settlements in the Kherson community came under enemy attack.

Kherson, Antonivka, Blahovishchenske, and Komyshany came under fire from Russian aircraft and artillery and were subjected to drone attacks.

Damage

In particular, private homes and high-rise buildings, a medical facility, a gas pipeline, industrial facilities, civilian vehicles, and outbuildings were damaged.

Victims

As a result of Russian attacks in the Kherson community, one person was killed and three were injured.