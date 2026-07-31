Russia attacked Ukraine with 255 drones: air defense neutralized 195 UAVs, there were hits in 14 locations, - AF

On the night of July 31, air defenses shot down or neutralized 195 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"On the night of July 31 (starting at 6:00 p.m. on July 30), the enemy launched an attack using 255 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including rocket-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk – Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) – Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye – the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the statement reads.

Read more: Massive Russian attack: ballistic missiles were directed at certain regions, while cruise missiles were aimed at western part of country, - Ihnat

How did our air defense system perform?

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 195 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Consequences

A total of 22 attack UAVs were recorded striking 14 locations, and debris was found at 4 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force urged.