Over 6,600 enemy targets hit daily in DELTA combat system - Ministry of Defense

The number of enemy targets hit, as confirmed by the DELTA combat system, continues to rise. In June 2026 alone, the military entered data into the system on more than 200,000 hits carried out by drones—an average of more than 6,600 per day.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

In fact, more than 8 million new objects are added to the digital map every month, allowing the military to see the current situation. Over the past year, DELTA has collected 820,000 reports on the results of combat operations against enemy targets, including nearly 240,000 reports on enemy personnel. The system also tracks the results of strikes against tanks, drones, and other enemy targets.

In addition, DELTA hosts more than 75,000 video streams every day, and thanks to the built-in Avengers AI platform, a feature for automatically detecting enemy targets is available for battlefield broadcasts.

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Steady increase in the number of targets hit

The Ministry of Defense noted that DELTA supports the "Drone Army" program, "Bonus" (eBaly), which tracks and verifies the destruction of enemy targets carried out by units using UAVs. This makes it possible to:

systematically record enemy casualties;

evaluate the performance of departments;

to recognize teams that demonstrate the best results.

The number of targets struck, as recorded in DELTA as part of the program, is steadily increasing. These statistics include confirmed results of UAV operations targeting enemy personnel, equipment, weapons, and shelters, as well as the downing of enemy drones—both copter-type and aircraft-type. Specifically, from January to June 2026, the monthly number of such strikes nearly doubled—from 105,798 to 200,218.

Thanks to DELTA, information about the operations of various units and weapons systems is not confined to individual reports. It provides a comprehensive picture of combat operations, helps assess results more quickly, and creates a transparent digital mechanism to support the units that carry out combat missions on the front lines every day.

A Unified Drone Control System in DELTA

In early 2026, DELTA implemented the Mission Control module—a unified digital drone management system—whose use made it possible to eliminate paper-based reporting using Forms 5.31 and 5.32. Now, data on mission execution, the use of unmanned systems, and combat results are recorded directly in the system.

Mission Control records data on the operation of unmanned systems and generates user-friendly dashboards for analysis and decision-making at all levels of military command—from the company level to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine—as well as for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The module is already being used by the military in all corps and troop formations.

DELTA is not a standalone application, but rather an entire ecosystem of digital military products. It integrates data from various sources, creates a shared view of the battlefield, and enables decision-making based on up-to-date information.

See also: The Ministry of Defense is launching the Mission Control project, which will integrate all drone operations into a single digital system, according to Fedorov. VIDEO

Certain tools within the ecosystem use artificial intelligence to automatically detect, identify, and analyze objects on the battlefield, helping to process large volumes of data more quickly.

As a reminder, an independent audit previously confirmed that DELTA remained compliant with all cybersecurity standards following the implementation of the Vezha module for real-time battlefield video analysis and the Avengers AI platform.