69-year-old attacker’s gun misfires in assassination attempt on Obolienskyi: He was recruited using AI-generated image – media. VIDEO+PHOTOS
A man who was preparing to assassinate Khartiia commander Ihor Obolienskyi was recruited by Russian handlers who posed as officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).
This was reported by the publication UP, according to Censor.NET.
Details of assassination attempt
The fake SSU officers convinced the Kharkiv resident that Obolienskyi was allegedly a "traitor."
To support their claims about Obolienskyi’s alleged pro-Russian stance, they sent the detainee an AI-generated image showing Obolienskyi in front of the Kremlin wearing a T-shirt bearing Russian symbols.
The detainee also said that he had received the weapon from an unidentified person in Kharkiv on his handler’s instructions.
Law enforcement officers are working to identify the person who handed over the weapon, analysing CCTV footage, checking for possible accomplices and investigating whether information about the service member’s movements may have been leaked.
Weapon misfired
The attacker’s weapon misfired. The detainee approached the commander from behind in Kharkiv.
He was detained today, 31 July, near a barbershop. The man is 69 years old.
Assassination attempt on Obolienskyi
- On 31 July, President Zelenskyy reported that an attempt had been made to assassinate Khartiia commander Obolienskyi.
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