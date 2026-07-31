69-year-old attacker’s gun misfires in assassination attempt on Obolienskyi: He was recruited using AI-generated image – media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A man who was preparing to assassinate Khartiia commander Ihor Obolienskyi was recruited by Russian handlers who posed as officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

This was reported by the publication UP, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of assassination attempt

The fake SSU officers convinced the Kharkiv resident that Obolienskyi was allegedly a "traitor."

To support their claims about Obolienskyi’s alleged pro-Russian stance, they sent the detainee an AI-generated image showing Obolienskyi in front of the Kremlin wearing a T-shirt bearing Russian symbols.

The detainee also said that he had received the weapon from an unidentified person in Kharkiv on his handler’s instructions.

Law enforcement officers are working to identify the person who handed over the weapon, analysing CCTV footage, checking for possible accomplices and investigating whether information about the service member’s movements may have been leaked.

Weapon misfired

The attacker’s weapon misfired. The detainee approached the commander from behind in Kharkiv.

He was detained today, 31 July, near a barbershop. The man is 69 years old.

See more: Attempted to shoot senior Ukrainian Navy officer on behalf of Russian Federation: foreign hitman detained, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Assassination attempt on Obolienskyi

On 31 July, President Zelenskyy reported that an attempt had been made to assassinate Khartiia commander Obolienskyi.

Read more: There was attempted assassination of ’Khartiia’ commander Obolenskyi. Attacker and his accomplices have been detained, – Zelenskyy