Russians attack three districts of Kharkiv with drones: Three women injured
On the evening of Friday, 31 July, Russian invaders attacked three districts of Kharkiv with drones. Three women were injured.
This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Saltivskyi district
An enemy drone strike on the roof of a nine-storey residential building was recorded in the Saltivskyi district.
It later became known that the enemy had carried out another UAV strike in the Saltivskyi district. No casualties were reported.
Nemyshlianskyi district
The enemy also attacked the Nemyshlianskyi district. Three women aged 41, 47 and 71 sustained blast injuries.
Kyivskyi district
In addition, an enemy drone strike was reported in the Kyivskyi district. No casualties were reported.
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