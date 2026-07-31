Russians attack three districts of Kharkiv with drones: Three women injured

On the evening of Friday, 31 July, Russian invaders attacked three districts of Kharkiv with drones. Three women were injured.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Saltivskyi district

An enemy drone strike on the roof of a nine-storey residential building was recorded in the Saltivskyi district.

It later became known that the enemy had carried out another UAV strike in the Saltivskyi district. No casualties were reported.

See more: Russians attacked Kharkiv with UAV: roof of five-story building caught fire; There are casualties. PHOTOS

Nemyshlianskyi district

The enemy also attacked the Nemyshlianskyi district. Three women aged 41, 47 and 71 sustained blast injuries.

Kyivskyi district

In addition, an enemy drone strike was reported in the Kyivskyi district. No casualties were reported.

See more: Russia has attacked Kharkiv: one person killed, 16 injured, including two children (updated). PHOTOS