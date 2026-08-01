Russian drones attacked warehouses in Brovary: one dead and three injured

On the morning of August 1, Russian forces attacked a warehouse in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, using attack drones. One person was killed and three others were injured in the strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Regional State Administration.

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According to preliminary reports, medical personnel are providing the victims with all necessary care.

The attack also damaged 12 vehicles.

Rescue workers and other emergency services continue to operate at the scene. Efforts are underway to address the aftermath of the Russian strike and to document the damage caused.

What led up to this?

On the night of July 31, the Kyiv region came under Russian attack. A fire broke out at an industrial facility, and residential buildings were damaged. Two people were injured, and cleanup efforts are ongoing.

Read more: Russian strike on defence industry event in Kyiv region: "ARMADA" association has provided explanation