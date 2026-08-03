Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia twice: woman has died, number of victims has risen to 31. VIDEO+PHOTO (updated)

On Sunday, 2 August, Russian invaders attacked the residential areas of Zaporizhzhia. Later, the enemy struck the city again.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known about the consequences

"People have been injured, houses damaged, and a fire has broken out – the Russians have struck Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov said at 16:40.

He later clarified that one person had been killed as a result of the enemy attack, whilst another may be trapped under the rubble.

"A Russian guided aerial bomb struck a residential area in the regional centre. All emergency services are working at the scene," the statement said.

Update

At 5:05 p.m., Fedorov reported that two people had been injured in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. They are experiencing an acute stress reaction. The injured are under medical supervision.

A repeated attack

At 5:53 p.m., Fedorov reported that the occupiers had attacked Zaporizhzhia again.

"There are casualties, and high-rise buildings have been damaged. The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to updated data, the number of casualties has risen to 11.

Medical personnel assess the condition of two women as moderate.

At 7:56 p.m., Fedorov reported one fatality and 18 injuries as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia.

The Russians dropped eight guided bombs on the regional capital over the course of an hour and a half. Residential and non-residential buildings were destroyed.

A 71-year-old woman died under the rubble of a building. Eighteen people required medical attention, including two teenage girls. Two people were hospitalized in serious condition.

At 8:09 p.m., the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported that the number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia had risen to 21.

At 10:17 p.m., Fedorov reported that the number of casualties had risen to 31.

Watch more: Russia has attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire is raging. VIDEO