Nearly 90% of cases involving misconduct during preparations for winter have been referred to court, - Tsutskiridze

Law enforcement officials reviewed the status of the investigation into abuses related to the provision of heat and energy resources to public utilities ahead of the heating season.

Maksym Tsutskiridze, acting head of the National Police of Ukraine, made this statement in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Details

Since the start of the full-scale war, the National Police have investigated more than 100 criminal cases. Currently, nearly 90% of them have been referred to court.

"These cases involve the supply of substandard coal to schools and hospitals, undelivered firewood and fuel briquettes, overpricing of gas, electricity, and heat, the substitution of generators, boilers, and radiators, as well as payment for work that was never performed. The losses in individual cases range from 50,000 to nearly 70 million hryvnias," Tsutskiridze said.

Read more: Searches at Khmelnytskyi NPP are being conducted as part of investigation into embezzlement of approximately 12 million hryvnias by officials, - OPG

What are the most common types of misconduct?

Those involved in these cases are most often charged with embezzlement of public funds, abuse of office, forgery of official documents, and negligence.

Those found guilty face 5 to 8 years in prison, and for particularly large sums or actions committed as part of an organized group—up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Similar prison terms apply to official crimes with serious consequences.

According to Tsutskiridze, communities are currently preparing energy facilities for winter, so this category of cases has been placed under the separate supervision of the National Police leadership.

"We will monitor the completion of ongoing investigations with particular care and respond promptly to new instances of abuse," he concluded.

See more: Scheme to embezzle 68 million hryvnias from construction of protective structures for energy facility has been uncovered in Mykolaiv region, - SSU. PHOTO