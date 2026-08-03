Russian forces struck petrol station in Kryvyi Rih region: three people killed, 5 injured (updated). PHOTO

On the afternoon of 3 August 2026, Russian forces carried out an attack on a petrol station in the Shyrokivska community, Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details from the Regional State Administration

"Three people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on the Shyrokivska community in the Kryvyi Rih district. A fire broke out at the site of the strike. The petrol station and cars were destroyed," the statement reads.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read more: Occupiers struck minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region: seven people injured, two in serious condition. PHOTOS

Updated information

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, the enemy attacked a gas station near Kryvyi Rih in the Shyroke community with a rocket-propelled grenade.

"Unfortunately, there are currently three fatalities. Five people were also wounded—they have already been taken to hospitals, where they are receiving all necessary medical care," the statement reads.

The emergency rescue operation is ongoing.