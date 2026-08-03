Ukraine is preparing another 15 drone deals with partner countries, - Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

Ukraine is working to conclude another 15 international agreements in the form of "drone deals," which provide for long-term cooperation with partners in the field of unmanned technology production and development.

According to Censor.NET, citing "European Pravda, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a general meeting of ambassadors in Kyiv.

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Nine agreements have already been signed

According to the head of state, the "Drone Deals" initiative involves not only the export of Ukrainian drones but also the integration of Ukraine’s combat experience into the defense systems of partner nations.

"When we talk about ‘Drone Deals,’ we're not just talking about exporting certain types of drones. It's a framework that integrates our Ukrainian experience in defending ourselves during the war with our partners' defense capabilities," Zelenskyy said.

The president said that Ukraine has already signed nine such agreements, and another 15 are currently in the works.

Read more: Ukraine exports complete combat drones for first time: US Army receives 2,000 F10 FPVs

Partners receive modern defense systems, Ukraine receives funding

According to Zelenskyy, as part of the "Drone Deals" initiative, Ukrainian teams of experts assess partners’ air defense needs and propose long-term solutions designed for at least ten years of cooperation.

"Thanks to the ‘Drone Deals’ format, Ukraine receives long-term, annual funding for Ukrainian defense manufacturers and a stable financial foundation for the defense industry. Our partners, in turn, receive modern defense capabilities," the president emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine and Latvia have agreed to jointly develop UAV production and infrastructure needed for testing them