Power restored to nearly 5 million consumers after Russian attacks in July – Energy Ministry

Throughout July, Ukrainian energy workers restored power to nearly 5 million consumers who had been left without electricity due to Russian attacks and hostilities.

The Ministry of Energy reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Most power restorations carried out in seven regions

The largest volume of emergency repair and restoration work in July was carried out in the Donetsk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.

The ministry noted that repair crews restore damaged power grids every day in all regions where the security situation permits.

Read more: Five regions remain without power due to shelling, and another 168 communities have lost power due to severe weather

More than 22 million consumers since start of year

According to the Ministry of Energy, since the beginning of 2026, energy workers have restored power to more than 22 million consumers who lost electricity due to Russian strikes and hostilities.

By comparison, specialists restored power to nearly 4 million consumers in June.

Read more: Following overnight attack by Russia, parts of Kyiv, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia Oblast were left without power