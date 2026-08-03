Power restored to nearly 5 million consumers after Russian attacks in July – Energy Ministry
Throughout July, Ukrainian energy workers restored power to nearly 5 million consumers who had been left without electricity due to Russian attacks and hostilities.
The Ministry of Energy reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Most power restorations carried out in seven regions
The largest volume of emergency repair and restoration work in July was carried out in the Donetsk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.
The ministry noted that repair crews restore damaged power grids every day in all regions where the security situation permits.
More than 22 million consumers since start of year
According to the Ministry of Energy, since the beginning of 2026, energy workers have restored power to more than 22 million consumers who lost electricity due to Russian strikes and hostilities.
By comparison, specialists restored power to nearly 4 million consumers in June.
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