Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 3 August: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 3 August.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:34 p.m. – A UAV approaching Zaporizhzhia from the east. A UAV in the east of the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

At 7:39 p.m. – Jet-powered UAVs approaching the south of the Mykolaiv region from the sea.

At 7:47 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV approaching Chernihiv from the north.

At 7:51 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV heading from the Mykolaiv region towards the Odesa region on a westerly course.

At 8:20 p.m. – Launches of guided aerial bombs targeting the Kharkiv region.

Updated information

At 8:43 p.m. – A UAV approaching Dnipro from the south.

At 9:36 p.m. – Launches of guided aerial bombs targeting the Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia.

Updated information

At 10:20 p.m. – A UAV in the south of the Sumy region, heading towards the Poltava region.

At 10:21 p.m. – A UAV approaching Mykolaiv from the west.

At 10:22 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV near Kamianske, heading north.

At 10:42 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV approaching Pavlohrad from the south.

At 10:51 p.m. – Launches of guided aerial bombs targeting the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Stay in safe places during air-raid alerts!

Read more: Up to 30 ballistic missiles at once: Russia has changed its tactics for strikes on Kyiv and is preparing attacks for the fall, - media