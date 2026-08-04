Warehouses have been attacked in three regions of Russian Federation. Among them are Wildberries warehouses. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Monday 4 August 2026, drones attacked warehouses in three regions of Russia. Among them were Wildberries’ warehouses.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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It is reported that the attacks targeted warehouses in the Leningrad, Moscow and Tver regions.

Attack on the Leningrad Region

It is reported that the governor of the Leningrad region announced damage to a ‘warehouse’ in the settlement of Krasny Bor following strikes by Ukrainian UAVs. Several logistics complexes are located in Krasny Bor, including a Wildberries complex covering an area of 154,000 square metres.

Subsequently, ASTRA’s OSINT analysis established that smoke was rising above the area where two warehouse complexes are located: Wildberries and "Lenta". The Wildberries complex is visible in the foreground of the footage. The video was filmed in the Tosnensky District of the Leningrad Region, near the settlement of Krasny Bor, in the vicinity of the M-10 "Russia" motorway. The Wildberries warehouse complex covers an area of 154,000 square metres.

The video also captured the moment the warehouse was struck.

See more: Drone attacks: explosions in Berdiansk and fires in several regions of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTO

Attack on the Moscow Region

It is also reported that the Novosolki warehouse complex in Chekhov, near Moscow, has been attacked.

As a result of the UAV attack, which was confirmed by the governor of the Moscow Region, the area in front of the warehouse complex in the town of Chekhov (Novosyolki, vol. 11, building 3, warehouse) was likely targeted, according to an OSINT analyst at ASTRA.

"Several fires broke out in the Novosyolki industrial zone following a drone strike. The largest was at a warehouse, where the open flames have now been extinguished. A power substation and an administrative building were also damaged," Governor Andrei Vorobyov said earlier.













Watch more: Russian woman from Samara region is complaining about drone strikes on Wildberries warehouses. VIDEO

Attack on the Tver Region

In addition, a UAV damaged a Wildberries warehouse in the Tver Region.

"During the repulsion of a drone attack last night, a fragment from the drone partially damaged a wall of the Wildberries warehouse in the village of Emmaus, Kalinin District. No warehouse staff were injured. Emergency services are working at the scene," said Vitaly Korolev, head of the Tver Region.