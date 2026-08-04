U.S. has imposed sanctions on units of Russian Ministry of Defense and Russian military companies

The United States has imposed sanctions against Russian military entities.

The U.S. State Department has released the relevant document, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The decision was adopted on July 24, 2026, under the Nonproliferation Act regarding Iran, the DPRK, and Syria.

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Who has been sanctioned?

The sanctions list includes the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Directorate for Advanced Inter-Service Research and Special Projects of the Ministry of Defense, the Ground Forces, and the 1061st Logistics Support Center.

The restrictions also apply to the companies "Gideon Alpha" and "International Invest Company," as well as their subsidiaries and legal successors.

Sanctions have been imposed on the following individuals: Andrey Gusev, Andrey Kosolapov, Vladislav Morozik, Oleksandr Prikhodko, and Serhey Tsibarev.

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Consequently, U.S. government agencies will be prohibited from entering into contracts for the procurement of goods, technologies, or services with individuals and organizations included on the sanctions list.

The U.S. will not provide them with any support, sell them designated goods, or issue export licenses.

The restrictions will remain in effect for two years. However, the U.S. Secretary of State may grant exemptions in specific cases.

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