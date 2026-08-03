Discussions are ongoing in US regarding possible transfer of Patriot technology to Ukraine, - Congressman Turner

The US and Ukraine are discussing the possibility of transferring technology for the production of Patriot systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in a statement by Mike Turner, a member of the US House of Representatives, during a CBS broadcast.

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Negotiations are ongoing and there are complications

The congressman was asked whether the US would allow Ukraine to licence the production of Patriot interceptors. He noted that negotiations on this issue are ongoing.

According to him, President Donald Trump had previously spoken of both the Patriot systems and Tomahawk missiles in the same breath, which could have led to different interpretations. Turner explained that the situation with the Patriot is more complex, as it is a defensive weapon, whereas the Tomahawk is an offensive one.

"I truly believe that negotiations are ongoing regarding granting Ukraine greater access to Patriot technology, so that it can establish production and acquire defence technologies. This will be very important for both our allies and Ukraine," said Turner.

Read: US did not transfer ‘Iron Dome’ air defence system to Ukraine due to Netanyahu’s veto, says WP

Congress calls for swifter action

The congressman emphasised that defence technologies should be shared in the same way as missile technologies. He stressed that the US possesses the most advanced technologies, which are in demand worldwide.

Turner described the president’s initiative regarding the possible licensing of technologies as important for Ukraine, its allies and the United States itself.

He called on the President and the Pentagon to act as quickly as possible so that Ukraine could strengthen its defences. According to him, people are dying every night in Ukraine as a result of Russian missile attacks on civilians.

Earlier, during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington at the end of July, Donald Trump had stated his willingness to allow Ukraine to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles under licence.

However, he later noted that no final decision had been made, and that the US must be very cautious about transferring classified technology.

Read more: Zelenskyy on shortage of missiles for Patriot system: Only one ballistic missile was successfully intercepted