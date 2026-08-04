FSB outpost in Shchaslyvtseve, bridges, and other enemy targets have been struck, - General Staff

On the night of August 4, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a temporary deployment site of an FSB unit in Shchaslyvtseve, Kherson Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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As noted, the enemy’s losses are being verified.

Strikes on bridges

A road bridge across the Seim River in the Zvanoe district of the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation and a railway bridge across the Molochna River in the Svitlodolynsk district of the Zaporizhzhia Region—which the enemy uses for military logistics and the movement of forces and equipment—have also been struck.

Read more: Ukrainian drones attack third Wildberries logistics centre in Russia in one day – Russian media

Other strikes

Strikes were also carried out against the occupiers’ repair units in Vovchansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Vilne, Donetsk Oblast.

In the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, a communications and power supply station for a "Geran/Gerbera"-type strike UAV repeater in Olenivka and a tower equipped with electronic warfare systems in Artemivka were struck.

In addition, an enemy command post and a communications hub were struck in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Watch more: Russian woman from Samara region is complaining about drone strikes on Wildberries warehouses. VIDEO