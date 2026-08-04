Russia may attempt incursion from Chernihiv region, but no activity currently detected – SBGS

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said Russian troops may try to use the Chernihiv axis to launch an incursion or carry out demonstrative actions aimed at drawing Ukrainian forces away from more critical sectors. At the same time, no signs of preparations to breach the border or activity by sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been detected so far.

Spokesman Andrii Demchenko said this during the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"If we are talking about the Chernihiv axis, the General Staff has also noted that intelligence indicates the enemy plans to use this section of the Ukrainian border, specifically within the Chernihiv region, to attempt an incursion.

"Or, even without sufficient forces, to carry out demonstrative actions so that Ukraine subsequently deploys additional forces to this axis instead of using them in more critical sectors," he said.

According to the SBGS spokesman, there are currently no recorded instances of the enemy deploying infantry groups attempting to cross Ukraine’s border.

"No activity by sabotage and reconnaissance groups has been recorded as of now either. We cannot let our guard down because the enemy is treacherous," Demchenko added.

See more: Russia has begun to use jet-powered drones on large scale to attack Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Background

The Chernihiv Regional Defense Council decided to order the mandatory evacuation of residents from 12 settlements in the region starting on 1 July.

It also decided to continue the mandatory evacuation from seven border villages where it had been announced in winter. Residents who wished to leave were evacuated at the time, while those who remained signed refusal forms.

See more: Russians attack Pryluky district: man injured, Nova Poshta freight depot and six vehicles destroyed by fire. PHOTOS