Russians attack Pryluky district: man injured, Nova Poshta freight depot and six vehicles destroyed by fire. PHOTOS

A man was injured in a Russian strike on the Pryluky district of the Chernihiv region. Large fires broke out at a postal infrastructure facility and warehouses but have since been extinguished.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

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A man was injured in the Russian strike on the Pryluky district.

A fire covering an area of 1,200 square metres broke out at a postal infrastructure facility. At another location, a warehouse and six trucks caught fire. All the fires have been extinguished.

Thirty rescuers and eight pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were deployed at the scene.

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