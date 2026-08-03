Russians attack Pryluky district: man injured, Nova Poshta freight depot and six vehicles destroyed by fire. PHOTOS
A man was injured in a Russian strike on the Pryluky district of the Chernihiv region. Large fires broke out at a postal infrastructure facility and warehouses but have since been extinguished.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.
- A man was injured in the Russian strike on the Pryluky district.
- A fire covering an area of 1,200 square metres broke out at a postal infrastructure facility. At another location, a warehouse and six trucks caught fire. All the fires have been extinguished.
- Thirty rescuers and eight pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were deployed at the scene.
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