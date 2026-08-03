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News Photo Drone attack in Chernihiv region
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Russians attack Pryluky district: man injured, Nova Poshta freight depot and six vehicles destroyed by fire. PHOTOS

Russian strike hits Nova Poshta depot in Chernihiv region

A man was injured in a Russian strike on the Pryluky district of the Chernihiv region. Large fires broke out at a postal infrastructure facility and warehouses but have since been extinguished.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

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  • A man was injured in the Russian strike on the Pryluky district.
  • A fire covering an area of 1,200 square metres broke out at a postal infrastructure facility. At another location, a warehouse and six trucks caught fire. All the fires have been extinguished.
  • Thirty rescuers and eight pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were deployed at the scene.

See more: Russians struck cemetery in Chernihiv region, one person has been injured. PHOTOS

Russian attack on the Pryluky region
Russian attack on the Pryluky region
Russian attack on the Pryluky region
Russian attack on the Pryluky region
Russian attack on the Pryluky region
Russian attack on the Pryluky region

See more: Russian missile strike on Pryluky: 9th-grader Andrii Suknistyi killed. PHOTO

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Pryluky (20) Nova Poshta (31) Chernihiv region (525) Prylutskyy district (34)
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