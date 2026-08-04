Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 4 August: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 4 August.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:19 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported flying from the Chernihiv region towards the Kyiv region.

At 7:28 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Kyiv from the east.

At 7:30 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were detected in the west of the Chernihiv region, heading south. A jet-powered UAV in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region was heading north.

At 7:33 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were flying from the Chernihiv region towards the Kyiv region.

Updated information

At 7:39 p.m., a UAV was heading towards Sumy from the north.

At 7:40 p.m., jet-powered UAVs in the Sumy district were heading south-west.

At 7:41 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Kyiv from the north.

At 7:45 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was flying from the Chernihiv region towards the Kyiv region.

At 8:12 p.m., a jet-powered UAV in the south of the Chernihiv region was heading towards the Kyiv region (Brovary district).

Updated information

At 8:19 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Kyiv from the direction of Brovary.

At 8:20 p.m., a MiG-31K was airborne.

At 8:21 p.m., a threat of Kinzhal aeroballistic missile launches was reported.

At 8:24 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Sumy region.

Updated information

At 8:33 p.m., another jet-powered UAV was heading towards Kyiv from the direction of Brovary! A jet-powered drone near Slavutych was also heading south.

At 8:34 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Donetsk region.

At 8:37 p.m., the threat posed by the MiG-31K was lifted.

At 8:46 p.m., KABs were heading towards the north of the Kharkiv region.

At 8:48 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Kyiv from the north.

Updated information

At 8:52 p.m., KABs were heading towards the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At 9:10 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was detected near Nikopol.

At 9:12 p.m., a group of UAVs was flying between Dobropillia and Oleksandrivka.

At 9:14 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Zatoka.

At 9:17 p.m., KABs were heading towards the Kharkiv region.

At 9:18 p.m., KABs were heading towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Updated information

At 9:30 p.m., KABs were reported heading towards the east of the Kharkiv region.

At 9:50 p.m., KABs were heading towards the Zaporizhzhia region.

Remain in safe places during air-raid alerts!

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