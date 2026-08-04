Zelenskyy honours another 419 service members, 206 posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has bestowed state awards on 419 defenders of Ukraine, including 206 posthumously.

Decree No. 705/2026 of 4 August 2026 was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Awards for courage and service to Ukraine

The document states that the service members were honoured for personal courage displayed in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for selfless performance of their military duty.

The defenders received the Orders of Danylo Halytskyi, Princess Olha and For Courage, as well as the medals For Military Service to Ukraine, Defender of the Motherland and For a Life Saved.

Earlier, Zelenskyy presented state awards to Air Force service members.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine’s winter preparations and stronger air defense with Dutch PM Jetten