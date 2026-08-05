Ukraine has already returned 2,425 children from Russian occupation, - Lubinets

Ukraine has managed to repatriate 2,425 children from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia who were illegally deported or forcibly displaced after the start of the full-scale war.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

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More than 20,000 cases of deportation have been confirmed

According to the ombudsman, the Ukrainian side has already confirmed 20,610 cases of deportation and forced displacement of children by Russia.

"Seeing the consequences of Russia's crimes with your own eyes is much more impactful than reading about them in a report," Lubinets emphasized.

He called on Ukrainian ambassadors to help organize visits by international delegations to the Centers for the Protection of Children’s Rights so that foreign partners could see firsthand the consequences of Russia’s crimes.

The return of the children is ongoing

According to Lubinets, 2,425 Ukrainian children have already been brought home as part of the Ukrainian President’s "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative.

Efforts to locate and return children who have been illegally deported and forcibly displaced by Russia are ongoing.

Read more: Occupiers have started handing out Ukrainian land to those who fought against Ukraine, - NRC