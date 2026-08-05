18-year-old Russian agent detained for collecting data on Kyiv enterprise storing drones: he faces life imprisonment for high treason – Prosecutor’s Office

An 18-year-old resident of the Kyiv region has been detained on suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, he collected information for the Russian side about military facilities and a Kyiv enterprise where drones were stored in exchange for money.

Censor.NET reports that the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office announced this.

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Received $20 for photo of the territorial centre of recruitment (TCR)

According to the investigation, the young man established contact with a Russian representative via Telegram and agreed to carry out assignments for payment.

His first assignment was to photograph one of the district territorial centres of recruitment and the situation around it.

"The suspect completed this assignment and received $20 in his cryptocurrency account," the Prosecutor’s Office said.

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Russians collected data to prepare strikes

The handler later instructed the suspect to collect information about a Kyiv enterprise where drones were stored. The Russian side was interested in the facility’s location, infrastructure, and operating schedule.

The suspect was required to provide all photographs and information together with the exact coordinates and time they were taken.

According to the investigation, the Russian side planned to use the information to prepare strikes on the capital.

The court ordered that the suspect be held in custody without the right to bail. He has been charged with high treason committed under martial law (under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The offence is punishable by up to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: He passed on coordinates of Defence Forces to occupying forces following de-occupation of Kherson: court handed down life sentence