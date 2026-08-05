Enemy attacks transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: six injured
During the day on Wednesday, 5 August, Russian invaders attacked the Voznesensk community in the Mykolaiv region. Six people were injured. Transport infrastructure was damaged.
This was reported by the acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov, Censor.NET informs.
Casualties
According to preliminary information, six people were injured: a 39-year-old woman and five men aged 31, 50, 64, 66 and 69. Their condition is moderate, and all of them have been hospitalised.
Damage
Buildings and special-purpose equipment at a transport infrastructure facility were also damaged.
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