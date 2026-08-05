Enemy attacks transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: six injured

During the day on Wednesday, 5 August, Russian invaders attacked the Voznesensk community in the Mykolaiv region. Six people were injured. Transport infrastructure was damaged.

This was reported by the acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Casualties

According to preliminary information, six people were injured: a 39-year-old woman and five men aged 31, 50, 64, 66 and 69. Their condition is moderate, and all of them have been hospitalised.

Read more: Russia launches new strikes on southern Ukraine: at least three people killed, 27 more injured

Damage

Buildings and special-purpose equipment at a transport infrastructure facility were also damaged.

Read more: Two civilian vessels damaged in Russian attack on port infrastructure in Mykolaiv region