Voice of America to resume Ukrainian-language broadcasting

Voice of America management has decided to resume Ukrainian-language broadcasting and return some members of its Ukrainian Service staff to work.

Ruslan Petrychka, head of Voice of America’s Ukrainian Service, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Voice of America’s Ukrainian-language broadcasts to return

He stressed that this is a very important decision, particularly now, as Russia cynically attacks Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities every day, kills civilians and continues its large-scale propaganda and disinformation campaigns against Ukraine.

"The restoration of the Ukrainian Service confirms the strategic importance of Ukrainian-language broadcasting to fulfilling Voice of America’s mission and serving US interests. And this is good for Ukraine. My colleagues are already preparing to resume broadcasts next week. I hope that even more members of our service will return to work soon. Today’s developments are truly good news," Petrychka wrote.

He also said that he officially remains the head of Voice of America’s Ukrainian Service but is still on administrative leave and therefore cannot comment on the details of the resumption of broadcasting.

Read more: US court issues temporary injunction against closure of Radio Liberty

Background

As a reminder, in March 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the downsizing of seven federal agencies as part of efforts to "reduce the federal bureaucracy."

They included the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees media outlets such as Radio Liberty and Voice of America.

Read more: EU on Trump’s shutdown of international media: This decision could play into hands of our common adversaries