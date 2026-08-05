China imposes four packages of sanctions against United States

China’s Ministry of Commerce has announced four packages of countermeasures against the United States in response to new technology restrictions.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reported this.

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Beijing’s tough response to US restrictions

The measures were prompted by decisions by the US Federal Communications Commission to ban certain Chinese robots and inverters. More than 40 Chinese companies were also blacklisted over suspicions that they use forced labor.

China said the moves violated agreements between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Beijing therefore decided to impose reciprocal measures.

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Sanctions, controls and new investigation

One of the key measures was tighter export controls on shipments of drones and related dual-use technologies to the United States. Each application will now be reviewed individually.

China also imposed sanctions on six US companies, including Applied DNA Sciences, Stratum Reservoir and Compliance Testing. China accuses them of involvement in restrictions related to the Xinjiang region.

China has also launched a nationwide investigation into imports of office equipment that runs on foreign software. This includes printers, copiers and other equipment.

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It was previously reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump plans to increase funding for programs aimed at countering China’s global influence. Hundreds of millions of dollars could be allocated for this purpose.

The United States also intends to allocate $175.8 million to replace undersea telecommunications cables in Caribbean and Central American countries.

In addition, China announced the creation of an international organization in the field of artificial intelligence, which 29 countries have already joined. Beijing says it will promote technological development, although analysts view the initiative as an effort to counter US influence.