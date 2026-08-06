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Russians launched strikes on Balakliia: three civilians were killed. PHOTOS
On 6 August, Russian troops carried out two strikes on one of the neighbourhoods in Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast. Three civilians were killed as a result of the attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Karabanov, head of the CMA.
The first enemy strike hit a private residential building. A woman was killed in the attack.
A fire broke out at the site of the strike. Rescue workers are clearing the rubble.
Russian forces launched a second strike near another private house. A man and a woman were killed in the shelling.
Consequences of the attacks
Rescue workers and other specialist services are working at the sites of the Russian strikes to deal with the aftermath of the attacks.
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