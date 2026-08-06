Since beginning of year, Russia has carried out more than 57,000 attacks on Ukraine, - Vyhivskyi

Photo: соцмережі

Since the beginning of 2026, Russian troops have carried out more than 57,000 shellings of Ukrainian territory. Mobile fire teams, electronic warfare units, and interceptor drones are being deployed to protect critical infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi made this statement during the annual meeting of heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad.

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He stated that units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working daily at the sites of Russian strikes, rescuing people, clearing up the aftermath of shelling, and documenting war crimes.

Protection of critical infrastructure

According to him, attacks on critical infrastructure—particularly the energy sector—pose a particular threat.

In preparation for the heating season, Ukraine continues to strengthen the protection of strategic facilities. To this end, mobile fire teams, interceptor drone crews, and electronic warfare and reconnaissance units are being deployed.

The minister emphasized that ensuring the protection of the civilian population and critical infrastructure remains one of the key priorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Read more: Russia fired around 1,900 drones, nearly 1,600 KABs and 144 missiles at Ukraine over the course of week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO