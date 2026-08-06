Ukraine’s ICC candidate fails to qualify due to insufficient English proficiency – committee conclusion

Ukraine’s candidate for the position of judge at the International Criminal Court, Lev Kishakevych, does not meet the requirements for appointment due to his insufficient proficiency in English. This was the conclusion reached by the Advisory Committee on Nominations of Judges of the ICC.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the committee’s report published on the ICC website.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The committee noted Kishakevych’s more than 30 years of experience in criminal law and procedure and his work in senior judicial positions. It also raised no concerns about the candidate’s professional reputation or moral character.

At the same time, the language barrier proved decisive.

"The Committee noted that the candidate has no knowledge of French and concluded that the candidate’s level of proficiency in English is insufficient to perform the duties of a judge of the International Criminal Court," the conclusion reads.

Read more: Ukraine sets mandatory English proficiency levels for civil servants and educators – MES

The committee also reported that the candidate did not pass the voluntary language examination organised by the Language Services Section of the ICC Registry.

As a result, the committee members were unable to fully assess his knowledge of international criminal law, procedural matters, the Court’s jurisdiction, and cooperation and enforcement mechanisms.

"The Committee concluded that the candidate’s language limitations would prevent him from making a direct contribution to the judicial work of the Court," the report states.

Following the assessment, the Advisory Committee found that Lev Kishakevych did not meet the requirements for appointment as a judge of the International Criminal Court.

Read more: U.S. wants to dismantle ICC: Rubio announces sanctions and pressure