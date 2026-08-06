Three people were killed and three wounded in enemy attack on Vyshneve community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Today, August 6, Russian troops launched an attack on the Vyshneve community in the Kamianske District of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that the attack damaged infrastructure.

It is also reported that three people were killed as a result of the enemy strike.

In addition, three men were wounded. All have been hospitalized. A 52-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other two are in moderate condition.

See more: In Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, there has been no drinking water supply for several days: accident on main water pipeline. PHOTOS

Background

It was previously reported that Russian forces attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

See more: Russian forces strike Pavlohrad: warehouses belonging to logistics companies and shop are on fire, one person has died. PHOTO