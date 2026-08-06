In Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, there has been no drinking water supply for several days: accident on main water pipeline. PHOTOS

In Marhanets and the surrounding communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, there has been no supply of drinking water for several days.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"This is the result of an accident on the main water pipeline, as well as an incomplete and untimely response from the officials responsible. Tough conclusions will be drawn in the near future," the statement reads.

According to the Prime Minister, a briefing was held late last night by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Hanzha, and the relevant ministries.

"I have set the task of implementing urgent measures to speed up repairs to the equipment on the main water pipeline, ensure the supply of service water, and deliver drinking water to the local population.



I expect the Head of the RMA to be fully committed to resolving the issue of water supply to residents today.



All the necessary services and departments have received their instructions. Since yesterday, the Minister for Infrastructure, Mykola Kalashnyk, has been personally coordinating the process of restoring the water supply," he added.

See more: Consequences of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions: casualties and destruction. PHOTOS

Work

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Hanzha, stated that work is currently underway to restore the water supply as quickly as possible in the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovsk communities.

An operational headquarters is in place in the region.

"Pokrov has already been supplied with service water. In Marhanets, eight wells providing drinking water are operational. Since this morning, we have been installing additional water tanks in various parts of the city.



With the support of humanitarian organisations, over 33 tonnes of bottled drinking water have already been delivered to the Chervonohryhorivka community. Deliveries are continuing," he added.

Read more: Due to Russian attack, water will only be supplied in Chornomorsk for two hours per day





