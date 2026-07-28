Consequences of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions: casualties and destruction. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out dozens of strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. The attacks left one person dead, 15 others injured, and caused damage to civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times: a man was injured, and petrol stations, houses and a business were damaged

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times, using artillery and drones. As a result of the shelling, a 59-year-old man was injured, and residential buildings, a petrol station, a business and other facilities were damaged, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

The Nikopol district bore the brunt of the shelling. The occupiers fired artillery and FPV drones at the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk and Tomakivka.

In Marhanets, a 59-year-old man was injured. Medical staff provided him with the necessary treatment; he will continue his recovery as an outpatient.

As a result of the attacks, a shop, a petrol station, an agricultural enterprise, a block of flats and a private house, a car and another business were damaged.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, a fire broke out in the Pokrovska community following a strike by an FPV drone.

A fire also broke out in the Verkhivtsi community in the Kamianske district following a drone attack. Infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In addition, a fire broke out in the Verbkivska community in the Pavlohrad district. No reports of casualties resulting from these attacks have been received.

See more: Enemy struck Dnipro: fire broke out. Child was injured in region. PHOTOS









In the Kharkiv region, 19 settlements came under enemy fire: one person was killed and 14 others were injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out strikes on Kharkiv and 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and a further 14 were injured, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

On the evening of 27 July, a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The vehicle caught fire as a result of the attack, and two people were injured. Two further people – a 67-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman – suffered acute stress reactions.





In Balakliia, a 58-year-old man was killed and eight others were injured. In Lozova, two men aged 63 and 56 were injured.

Medical assistance was also provided to a 77-year-old woman who was injured during the shelling of the village of Shevchenkove on 21 July, and to a 67-year-old man who was injured on 26 July as a result of the explosion of an unidentified object in Kozacha Lopan.

In the Bohodukhiv district, an apartment block, private houses, outbuildings, four petrol stations and three garages were damaged.

In the Izium district, power lines, an administrative building, a medical facility, shops, a bus, ten cars, storage facilities, a petrol station and private homes were damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, a private house and a car were damaged; in the Kharkiv district, a postal terminal and cars were damaged; in the Lozova district, railway infrastructure was damaged; and in the Chuhuiv district, a civilian enterprise, railway infrastructure and a car were damaged.

Read more: Syniehubov denies reports that all petrol stations on Kharkiv–Poltava highway were destroyed