Heating season in Druzhkivka has been canceled due to approaching front line, - CMA

There will be no heating season this year in Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast. This decision was made due to the approaching front line, the destruction of critical infrastructure, and the community’s inclusion in the zone of active hostilities.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Druzhkivka City Military Administration, citing "Donetskteplokomunenergo."

Read more on our Telegram channel

The city commission on technological and environmental safety and emergencies adopted the relevant decision.

City officials noted that it is impossible to operate the 2026–2027 heating season due to critical damage to infrastructure that provides water, electricity, and heat, as well as the constant encroachment of hostilities.

Due to the security situation, the Customer Service Center of the "Druzhkivkateplomerezha" production division has suspended in-person visits to ensure the safety of its employees.

See more: In Druzhkivka, 4,000 people remain without water, electricity or gas: town is 15 km from grey zone. PHOTOS