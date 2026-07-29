In Druzhkivka, 4,000 people remain without water, electricity or gas: town is 15 km from grey zone. PHOTOS

In Druzhkivka, a town on the front line in the Donetsk region, around four thousand people remain without water, electricity or gas. The town comes under Russian shelling every day and lies less than 15 kilometres from the grey zone.

According to Censor.NET, citing the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo, the military have released photographs showing the current state of Druzhkivka following constant attacks by the Russian army.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The photographs show high-rise buildings with shattered windows and burnt-out flats. Streets and courtyards are blocked off with barbed wire and protective netting, whilst burnt-out cars and trees toppled by explosions line the roads.

According to military sources, despite the constant danger, around four thousand local residents remain in the town. They are forced to survive without basic utilities, as there is no water, gas or electricity supply.

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According to the DeepState analytical project, Druzhkivka is located less than 15 kilometres from the grey zone, making it one of the settlements in the Donetsk region closest to the front line of active hostilities.