Russia attacked Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: Sloviansk suffered heaviest strike. PHOTOS

The occupying forces attacked the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions with aerial bombs, drones and artillery. One person was killed, more than 30 were injured, and homes and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Massive strikes on the Kharkiv region: 10 injured and widespread destruction

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have struck 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers used guided aerial bombs, attack drones and FPV drones. Ten civilians, including a child, were injured as a result of the shelling.

According to regional authorities and the police, the following were injured as a result of the attacks:

in Zolochiv – a 52-year-old and a 92-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy;

in the village of Andriivka, Balakliia community – women aged 70, 48 and 42;

in the village of Maksymivka, Bohodukhiv district – a 34-year-old man;

in the settlement of Bilyi Kolodiazh, Vovchanska community – a 67-year-old (according to police reports, 68-year-old) man.

According to the police, a total of 10 people were injured, including one child.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have used:

3 guided aerial bombs (KABs);

4 ‘Geran-2’ type UAVs;

1 ‘Lancet’ drone;

7 ‘Molniya’-type UAVs;

7 FPV drones;

17 unmanned aerial vehicles of an unidentified type.

According to the police, dozens of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling. In particular:

in the Bohodukhiv district, private homes, cars, an ambulance, a lorry and a quad bike were damaged;

in the Kupiansk district – a non-residential building and a residential house;

in the Izium district – a farm, a post office, a lorry, more than ten private homes and numerous cars;

in the Kharkiv district – private homes, an outbuilding, a warehouse and a car;

in the Lozova district – power lines and farm property;

in the Chuhuiv district – a residential house.









Read more: Russia attacked Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions: houses, company, and gas station were damaged

In the Donetsk region, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Raihorodok came under fire. Sloviansk was the hardest hit

According to the Donetsk regional police, the enemy shelled settlements in the region 27 times. One person was killed and a further 21 were injured as a result of the attacks.

Russian forces struck Sloviansk with guided aerial bombs and drones, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration. One person was killed and a further 15 were injured in the attack. Eight high-rise blocks and five private houses, as well as an excavator and a civilian vehicle, were also damaged.

In Kramatorsk, the occupying forces used artillery, aerial bombs and drones. Four civilians were injured. Private and multi-storey residential buildings, as well as five cars, were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, two civilians were injured as a result of a strike by a KAB-250 aerial bomb and a drone attack. Eleven private homes and a business premises were destroyed.

In Raihorodok, one private house was destroyed and more than two dozen others were damaged. According to police reports, at least 14 private houses were damaged.

Also, in the village of Oleksandrivka, an FPV drone damaged a civilian vehicle.











Read more: Occupiers strike Sloviansk: seven apartment buildings damaged. PHOTO