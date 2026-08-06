Zelenskyy instructs officials to prepare special sanctions operation plan to restrict Russia’s military industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a coordination meeting on all types of Ukrainian sanctions against Russia over its war.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Sanctions against Russia

"The most important task is to prevent Russia from having time to adapt to the restrictions. We see that every Russian missile, every drone and most other types of Russian weapons contain critical components from other countries, without which such weapons simply would not exist," the president noted.

In addition, the meeting discussed Russia’s use of machine tools and technologies in which Moscow is a generation behind and would certainly have been unable to develop on its own.

Zelenskyy stressed that pressure must be increased to restrict such ties between the aggressor state and the rest of the world.

Read more: Great Britain expanded sanctions against Russia: banks, companies and ships on list

Plan for a special sanctions operation

"I instructed officials to prepare a clear plan for a special sanctions operation that should significantly restrict Russia’s military industry, targeting specific companies in areas we have identified. Every participant in the meeting was given clear tasks. I expect them to be carried out in full. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine has imposed sanctions against companies and citizens of Russian Federation and Iran that serve Russian defence industry