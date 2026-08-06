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Zelenskyy signs decrees dismissing four more ambassadors
On 6 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees dismissing ambassadors to four countries.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Personnel decisions regarding ambassadors
- Under Decree No. 709/2026, Vasyl Kyrylych was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Croatia;
- Under Decree No. 710/2026, Volodymyr Shkurov was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Albania;
- Under Decree No. 711/2026, Oleh Herasymenko was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Montenegro;
- Under Decree No. 712/2026, Markiian Chuchuk was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Previous dismissals of diplomats
Earlier, on 3 August, the president dismissed Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna.
In addition to her, six other Ukrainian diplomatic representatives were dismissed.
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