Zelenskyy signs decrees dismissing four more ambassadors

On 6 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees dismissing ambassadors to four countries.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine.

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Personnel decisions regarding ambassadors

Under Decree No. 709/2026, Vasyl Kyrylych was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Croatia;

was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Croatia; Under Decree No. 710/2026, Volodymyr Shkurov was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Albania;

was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Albania; Under Decree No. 711/2026, Oleh Herasymenko was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Montenegro;

was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Montenegro; Under Decree No. 712/2026, Markiian Chuchuk was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Read more: Zelenskyy dismisses Stefanishyna from post of ambassador to US (updated)

Previous dismissals of diplomats

Earlier, on 3 August, the president dismissed Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna.

In addition to her, six other Ukrainian diplomatic representatives were dismissed.

Read more: Besides Stefanishyna, Zelenskyy dismisses six more Ukrainian ambassadors