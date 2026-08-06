Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 6 August: air raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)
Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 6 August.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of enemy drones
At 8:00 p.m. – Groups of strike UAVs heading towards the southern Odesa region from the Black Sea.
At 8:04 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV heading towards Nikopol from the south.
At 8:12 p.m. – A strike UAV heading towards Poltava from the north, as well as a strike UAV heading towards Kharkiv from the north.
At 8:17 p.m. – KABs targeting the Sumy region.
Updated information
At 9:22 p.m. – A strike UAV heading towards Poltava from the west.
At 9:23 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at the Kharkiv region.
At 9:32 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV heading towards Vylkove (Odesa region) from the Black Sea.
Updated information
At 10:13 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at the Zaporizhzhia region.
Remain in safe places during air raid alerts!
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