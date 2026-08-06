Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 6 August: air raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 6 August.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 8:00 p.m. – Groups of strike UAVs heading towards the southern Odesa region from the Black Sea.

At 8:04 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV heading towards Nikopol from the south.

At 8:12 p.m. – A strike UAV heading towards Poltava from the north, as well as a strike UAV heading towards Kharkiv from the north.

At 8:17 p.m. – KABs targeting the Sumy region.

Updated information

At 9:22 p.m. – A strike UAV heading towards Poltava from the west.

At 9:23 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at the Kharkiv region.

At 9:32 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV heading towards Vylkove (Odesa region) from the Black Sea.

Updated information

At 10:13 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at the Zaporizhzhia region.

Remain in safe places during air raid alerts!

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